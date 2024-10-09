2,802 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

KO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223,860. The company has a market cap of $298.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

