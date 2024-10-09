2,884 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 9,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

