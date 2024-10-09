2,957 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,957 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

