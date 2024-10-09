30,300 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.68 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.