3,068 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,554,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

