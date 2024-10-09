30,914 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after buying an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 3,861,020 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,997. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

