3,630 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

