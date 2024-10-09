3,825 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

