383,667 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 383,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,854.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

