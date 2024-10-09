3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

