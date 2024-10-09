42-coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24,777.57 or 0.40001403 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00104974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

