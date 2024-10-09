4,375 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,297,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after buying an additional 1,373,223 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. 511,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,781. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

