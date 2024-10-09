519 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.24. The stock had a trading volume of 136,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.44 and its 200 day moving average is $346.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $409.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

