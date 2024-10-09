5,630 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

