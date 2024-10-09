6,277 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nelnet by 139.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nelnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $116.13.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

