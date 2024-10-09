66,001 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. 336,694 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

