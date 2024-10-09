682 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alfreton Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 98,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 63,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total transaction of $541,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,577,694.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $443.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 19.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

