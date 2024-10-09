701 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $411.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.03.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

