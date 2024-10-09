7,901 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

