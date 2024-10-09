8,133 Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

