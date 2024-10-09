9,068 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

