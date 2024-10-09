9,620 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

