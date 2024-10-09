AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,064,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,592,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 104.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

