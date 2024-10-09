ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,573.75 and approximately $3.84 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,536.10 or 0.99930218 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.