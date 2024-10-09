Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) was up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,454,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 335,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Abcourt Mines Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.56.
About Abcourt Mines
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
