Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.95 and last traded at $140.07. Approximately 306,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,706,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $585,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

