abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.60 ($0.56). Approximately 744,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 678,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

Get abrdn Diversified Income & Growth alerts:

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £129.55 million, a PE ratio of -2,150.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.12.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

