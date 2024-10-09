Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 80,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 79,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
