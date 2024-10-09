Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.04 ($42.90) and traded as high as €39.80 ($43.74). Accor shares last traded at €39.36 ($43.25), with a volume of 424,677 shares changing hands.

Accor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.04.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

