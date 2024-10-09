Achain Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.29 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

