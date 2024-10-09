ACT Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,859 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,334,000 after buying an additional 129,582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

