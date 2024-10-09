Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. 26,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 42,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 million and a PE ratio of 46.33.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $224,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,232. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $224,991.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,232. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

