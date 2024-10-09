Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. 26,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 42,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 million and a PE ratio of 46.33.
Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Actuate Therapeutics
About Actuate Therapeutics
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.
