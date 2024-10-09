AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.52. 223,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
AcuityAds Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AcuityAds
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.