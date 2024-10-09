AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 20,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.
AcuityAds Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.57 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AcuityAds
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.