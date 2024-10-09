Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Geraint Jones Buys 208 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Jones purchased 208 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,791 ($36.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,805.28 ($7,597.54).

LON ADM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,746 ($35.94). The company had a trading volume of 282,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,081.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,820.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,729.79. Admiral Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,354 ($30.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,143 ($41.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,641.22%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

