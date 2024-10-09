Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Advantest Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $50.41 on Monday. Advantest has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.79 million. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

