Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

