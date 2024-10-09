Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $310.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

