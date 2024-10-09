Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $345.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Air Products and Chemicals traded as high as $306.50 and last traded at $306.50, with a volume of 27550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.50.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.61 and a 200 day moving average of $263.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

