Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Trading Up 200.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

