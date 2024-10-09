Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.96 and traded as high as C$26.62. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$26.62, with a volume of 689,207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total transaction of C$45,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,718.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total transaction of C$567,150.78. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total transaction of C$45,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,718.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,560. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

