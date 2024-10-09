Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.09, but opened at $99.88. Albemarle shares last traded at $102.54, with a volume of 783,015 shares changing hands.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.