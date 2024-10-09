ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.57 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $756,800.80 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00255181 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.09078537 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $683,814.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

