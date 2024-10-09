Algert Global LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $152.12. The company has a market cap of $425.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

In related news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,327.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,327.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

