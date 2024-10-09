Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRME. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 511.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRME

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.