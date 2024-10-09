Algert Global LLC Buys New Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 146.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Price Performance

MLR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

