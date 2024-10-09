Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSE EAT opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $84.76.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

