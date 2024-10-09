Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $34,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CareTrust REIT

In related news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of CareTrust REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.10.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

