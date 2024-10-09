Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 1,269 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.69) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

