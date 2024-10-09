Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 3,384 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WD opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $116.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

